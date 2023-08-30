Dry stretch over the next several days
Tracking Hurricane Idalia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a dry start. Communities that received rain overnight can expect fog this morning. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with lowering humidity. We continue to track Hurricane Idalia which is expected to have little affect on our region. Clouds will thicken Thursday, and breezes will increase. Right now, the holiday weekend looks great. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Monday(labor Day): Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70
