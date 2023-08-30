Dry stretch over the next several days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a dry start. Communities that received rain overnight can expect fog this morning. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with lowering humidity. We continue to track Hurricane Idalia which is expected to have little affect on our region. Clouds will thicken Thursday, and breezes will increase. Right now, the holiday weekend looks great. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Monday(labor Day): Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

