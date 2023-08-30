Day 3 of Travis Ryan Brown trial in Augusta

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors in Augusta County are deliberating charges against Travis Ryan Brown.

Wednesday, August 30, marks the third day of trial in Augusta Circuit Court. Brown and Candi Jo Royer are accused of abusing and murdering 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Charges against Brown include murder, child abuse, and concealing a dead body.

Attorneys gave closing arguments this morning after the prosecution and defense rested.

Brown’s trial is scheduled to go until Friday, September 1, but could conclude sooner.

Royer’s jury trial is set to begin October 16.

This is a developing story.

