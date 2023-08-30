Clouds and with lowering humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. As a cold front pushes east, a northerly wind will gradually low humidity levels. Clouds will increase tonight, and wind will increase a bit Thursday. The rain with Idalia will stay to our south. By late week high pressure will build in, delivering nice conditions for the holiday weekend. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, lowering humidity, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

