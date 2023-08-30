Clouds and with lowering humidity
Limited affects from Idalia, increasing clouds and breezes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. As a cold front pushes east, a northerly wind will gradually low humidity levels. Clouds will increase tonight, and wind will increase a bit Thursday. The rain with Idalia will stay to our south. By late week high pressure will build in, delivering nice conditions for the holiday weekend. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, lowering humidity, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70
