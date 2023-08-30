Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority applies for $1.6M grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has applied for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Jobs Plus, a $1.6 million grant.

If approved, the money would be set aside to help improve the lives of those in the Westhaven community.

“We’re really looking forward to making a brighter future for the community, and that involves access to employment, making sure that services and programs that we bring into the community are what residents want,” Brandon Collins with CRHA said.

CRHA says it is grateful for the many community partners who helped with the application process.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.