Animal welfare consultant working with CASPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An animal welfare consultant is spending time with the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA after allegations of animal abuse and staff mistreatment at the shelter.

“People just have to make a choice, and the choice should either be right now to get on board and help this team move forward, or just take a step back,” Kristen Hassen said Wednesday, August 30.

Consultant Hassen says, in her eyes, the most urgent problem at CASPCA is that animals are staying too long at the shelter.

“The best thing I can do to improve the quality of life on staff and volunteers is to not have to have them come in day after day and feel like they’re alone on this island and that animals are just living here,” Hassen said.

This comes after anonymous groups published a variety of complaints about management and conditions at CASPA.

“The leadership, who’s here now, is not the leadership who was here a number of months ago, and they have already made so much headway,” Hassen said in reference to the departure of Angie Gunter and the arrival of Sue Friedman.

Hassen says some of that headway has been in addressing how concerns are handled at the shelter.

“They haven’t always had a good avenue to communicate and to get a response,” she said.

The consultant urges people to ask themselves about their intentions: “Am I here to help move this - the mission of this organization - alone? Or am I just really mad and I’ve had too much hard stuff happen here and I need a break? And people are going to have to make that decision for themselves. I hope that as trust builds in a better system, that they’ll be able to do that,” Hassen said.

Hassen says she saw positive feedback from an anonymous survey with staff and volunteers. She says she hopes the results of that survey will be made public.

