Website calls UVA the best college in Virginia

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A website says the University of Virginia is the best college in the commonwealth.

Niche gave UVA an A+, saying the university places importance on making sure its students are well-equipped for life after graduation.

“It all goes back to our strategic plan of continuing to offer a top-quality education to tomorrow’s citizen leaders and to meet 100% of demonstrated financial need to optimize affordability, access and welcome and care for talented minds from all walks of life at the university,” UVA Spokesperson Bethanie Glover.

UVA says it has a goal to be the best university by 2030.

