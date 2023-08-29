Advertise With Us
UVA tests emergency alert system

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is testing its emergency notification system.

The test took place between 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29. It included the siren and public address system, text messaging, emails, LED and LCD screens, and more.

UVA says it does these tests so new students know what this system is and to make sure everything works.

“In an emergency seconds count,” Director of Emergency Management John DeSilva said. “We want to reach everybody as quick as possible with the information about what is going on, where it’s going on, and protective actions that they should take.”

UVA conducts these test three times a year. It says the community is more than welcome to join UVA Alerts.

