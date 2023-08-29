Advertise With Us
Unsettled today, improving tomorrow

Tracking a cold front, watching Idalia
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Watch out for kids on the bus stop this morning. Areas of fog are reducing visibilities. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with a stray shower. An approaching cold front will advance across the region tonight into early Wednesday. Our chances for showers, and a scattered storm will increase this evening into tonight. Conditions will begin to improve Wednesday. Right now the holiday weekend looks great, we will continue to track Idalia, and keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Showers & scattered storm, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Morning, shower, clearing & warm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

