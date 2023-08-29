Advertise With Us
Tennessee to honor fallen UVA players during upcoming game

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler(UVA)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Tennessee will honor the victims of last year’s shooting on UVA Grounds during its season opener against the Cavaliers this weekend.

During a press conference Monday, August 28, Tennessee’s head coach said the Volunteers will wear a helmet decal to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

There will also be a moment of silence at Nissan Stadium.

“Now we have an opportunity on a national stage to show how resilient the human spirt is. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys play in a way that inspires people, because we know the responsibility we have to the legacies of the ones we lost,” UVA Head Coach Tony Elliott said.

The 12th-ranked Volunteers will take on the Cavaliers at noon Saturday, September 2.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

