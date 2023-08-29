Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

SNAP benefits not able to cover full cost of meal, report

(STOCK)
(STOCK)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a report by the Urban Institute, SNAP benefits do not cover the full cost of a meal.

The cost of a meal in Albemarle County is around $3.35, 23% higher than what SNAP benefits cover. This means that there’ll be a greater demand from food banks and pantries to fill the gaps that SNAP doesn’t cover.

“This is just not a time that we should be looking to cut SNAP further, when families are struggling to make ends meet and they’re facing so many different cost pressures across the economy. Any cuts to SNAP are just going to fall on food banks, and it’s time that we really can’t handle it,” Federation of Virginia Food Banks Executive Director Eddie Oliver said.

The data also suggests that SNAP benefits in nearly 80% of counties nationally are not enough for three full meals a day.

Click here for more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Dave Matthews Band. Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak
Dave Matthews Band to play 2 nights at John Paul Jones Arena
One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
One dead, another injured in Chesterfield crash
4-H and Future Farmers of America expedite the passion for sheep farming which professionals...
Sheep farming inspiring some, entertaining many at the Shenandoah County Fair
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund in Staunton, VA.
“Side Hustlers’” campaign aims to highlight entrepreneurs in the Valley