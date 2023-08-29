Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

One dead, another injured in Chesterfield crash

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday evening.(WTVG)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday evening.

At about 9:09 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 7200 block of Beach Rd, police said a 2005 Honda Civic was driving north when it collided with a 2018 Subaru Forrester going south.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased’s identity is withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

4-H and Future Farmers of America expedite the passion for sheep farming which professionals...
Sheep farming inspiring some, entertaining many at the Shenandoah County Fair
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund in Staunton, VA.
“Side Hustlers’” campaign aims to highlight entrepreneurs in the Valley
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations climbing in Virginia
UVA Police Department (FILE)
UVA police to take part in HEART