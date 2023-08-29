New Roots Farm to expand with help from Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is buying a piece of land next to Azalea Park. It’s a move the International Rescue Committee is excited about so it can have a more permanent community farm there.

The farm houses 60 plots for refugees and immigrants to rent and currently grows more than 100 types of vegetables

“Being here gives me a type of serenity,” Omwira Nkere said.

Nkere has been renting a plot with his family. For him, having a garden serves two purposes: “It’s a place for people to have something from home, and second to have a lot of people experience this,” Nkere said,

For about the past decade, IRC has leased this land year to year.

“Almost four acres annual vegetable cultivation, and that supports over 30 families each year to grow the foods that are meaningful to them and their families. So you may see corn, pumpkins, bitter melon, a variety of green beans, leeks, onions, tomatoes, sweet potatoes,” Cecilia Lapp Stoltzfus with IRC said.

The new purchase from the city gives New Roots Farm a more permanent home.

“This will allow us to expand our programming because having secure land access, long-term land access will allow us to expand the types of programming that we can offer,” Lapp Stoltzfus said.

Another goal of the purchase is to connect the Rivanna Trail.

“We will also be integrating other community priorities like the Rivanna Trail, stream and watershed restoration, and most importantly, stewarding this land which is built and preserved by the refugee and immigrant communities of Charlottesville,” Stoltzfus said.

Building community, and at the end of the day, taking home a harvest.

“It’s a way to remember home without being home, and make this farm our new home,” Nkere said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.