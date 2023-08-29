Monticello’s Tre Early named Falcon Club Player of the Week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Monticello High School Football Team had an exciting come-from-behind win Friday, September 25, against William Monroe High School in the season opener.

Our first Falcon Club Player of the Week is junior Tre Early, who played a big part in that comeback win.

Tre made an impact Friday early and often, including an 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown in the first quarter. He had another touchdown later in the game, and scored a 2-point conversion, helping the Mustangs rally a 14-point third quarter deficit.

The defensive back made eight tackles and forced a fumble.

Tre’s performance helped MHS get the season off to a good start.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.