Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up ‘potentially saving’ elderly man’s life, sheriff’s office says

Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's life in the process.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - While looking for the owners of a lost dog, two good Samaritans in Indiana ended up possibly saving the life of an elderly man who had fallen.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the couple found the dog wandering Saturday afternoon after she broke free from her chain.

While going door to door in hopes of finding the owners, the couple heard an elderly man yelling for help inside one of the homes.

The sheriff’s office said the man needed immediate medical attention after he had fallen at least two days prior and couldn’t get up.

The couple called 911 and the man was taken to the hospital.

One of the first responders told deputies that if the man had not been found soon, he “may not have survived much longer,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The dog was taken to animal control and was later returned to her owners.

“Thank you to these good Samaritans for their kindness in caring about the dog but also potentially saving the elderly male,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Dogs truly are man’s best friend. Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site
This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Fans who made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. charged with trespassing, disturbing peace