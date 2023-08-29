Free mulch available at Ivy MUC

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority in Ivy has 2,100 tones of mulch to give away.

All you have to do is come to the Ivy MUC to pick it.

“We will load trucks and trailers, it doesn’t matter what size. If they want it in five-gallon buckets, they’ll need to bring the buckets and they’ll need to be able to load those themselves, Phil McKalips with RSWA said Tuesday, August 29.

RSWA says the amount of vegetation debris has tripled in the past year.

The Ivy Material Utilization Center is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

