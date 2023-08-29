Few Showers Tonight. Warmer Wednesday, Humidity to Lower. Breezy, Cooler Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers tonight and predawn Wednesday, ahead of an approaching Summer cold front. Winds will shift out of the northwest and with the return of sunshine, warm temperatures Wednesday afternoon back in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will lower by later in the day. A cooler late week, with some clouds giving way to sunshine and breezy conditions Thursday. Pleasant temperatures Friday and start to the Labor Day weekend. Turning hot by Sunday and into early next week. A largely dry weather pattern to start September.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center has the track of Idalia - a Category 3 - at landfall along the Big Bend, West Coast of Florida, moving inland Wednesday morning and working up along the Georgia and Carolina coasts and back into the Atlantic. This track would keep impacts well away from us in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Tonight: Few scattered showers, isolated storm. Mild and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs in the warmer mid to upper 80s. Humidity to lower. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday: Early clouds then Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s.

