Few Showers or Storm into Tuesday. Pleasant Mid to Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few showers tonight, with clouds and some fog lingering into Tuesday morning. Spotty showers or storm Tuesday with some sun developing by afternoon. An approaching Summer cold front will push across the region Wednesday morning, with clouds and an early shower, giving way to sunshine. Drier conditions for the mid and late week, with less humid and pleasant temperatures.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center has the track of Idalia - a Category 3 - at landfall along the Big Bend, West Coast of Florida, moving inland Wednesday and working up along the Georgia and Carolina coasts and back into the Atlantic. This track would keep impacts well away from us in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Tonight: Few showers. Mild and muggy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s to 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Scattered shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs in the warmer mid to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs near 80. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90. Lows low 60s.

Monday - Labor Day: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

