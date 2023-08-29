Eye to the sky

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A stray shower is possible. Our rain chances increase tonight, as a cold front advances across the region. As the front exits, an early shower will be possible Wednesday morning. As the day progresses, skies will clear. The holiday weekend looks good. Rain from Hurricane Idalia will remain to our south for now. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 80s

Tonight: Showers & scattered storm, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Morning shower, clearing, High: :mid 80s...Low: low 0s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday:: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Monday(Labor Day): Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

