Day 2 of Travis Ryan Brown trial in Augusta

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors are hearing from investigators and seeing interrogation room footage in the Travis Ryan Brown trial.

Tuesday, August 29, marks the second day of trial in Augusta Circuit Court. Brown and Candi Jo Royer are accused of abusing and murdering 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

The two investigators had interrogated Brown in Pennsylvania after he and Royer were arrested there in September 2021 for charges related to drugs and stolen property. The footage showed Brown claiming Khaleesi had killed herself and that he disposed of the body. They were extradited to Virginia in December 2021.

There was an outburst from Brown, who called one of the investigators a liar.

This is a developing story.

The trial is expected to go all week.

Royer’s jury trial is set to begin October 16.

RELATED: Augusta trial underway for man accused of murdering Khaleesi Cuthriell

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.