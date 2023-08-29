Advertise With Us
Dave Matthews Band to play 2 nights at John Paul Jones Arena

Dave Matthews Band. Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak
Dave Matthews Band. Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak(Sanjay Suchak)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dave Matthews Band is set to play two nights at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena later this year.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, September 15. The Charlottesville shows are scheduled for November 10 & 11.

DMB says a portion of proceeds from the JPJ Arena shows will benefit the band’s ongoing commitment to the resident-led redevelopment of Charlottesville’s public housing.

Click here for more info on the tour.

