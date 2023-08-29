Charlottesville pondering sale of tiny parcel of land along West Main Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is in the midst of deciding whether or not to sell a small portion of a land located in front of Shenanigans toy store.

“We’re not making any more land in Charlottesville. If we’re going to do anything interesting on West Main Street, maybe we want to keep that,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said Tuesday, August 29.

The city purchased the 15x70 foot bit of land more than 20 years ago.

“The discussion that the City Council is having is if there is not any city use for it, do we sell it? If there is a city use for it, can we use that?” Snook said.

“The city hasn’t maintained it as well as we should have,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

“We haven’t used it for anything and the owners of Shenanigans would like to buy that from us,” the mayor said.

Shenanigans is offering to buy the land for $120,000. However, Snook and Payne say keeping it may be in Charlottesville’s best interest.

“We plant a few big trees there to help with the tree cover in that area? Do we have more parking spaces on the street? Do we have a bus stop?” Snook said.

“I think it’s a size and a location near the sidewalk that you could have a pocket park and have it be part of beautification of West Main and the Star Hill neighborhood,” Payne said.

Discussion over this property will be back on City Council’s agenda September 5th.

