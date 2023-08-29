Advertise With Us
Charlottesville implementing more digital systems to reduce paper use

City Hall (FILE)
(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to reduce how much paper is used by going towards a more digital procurement system.

A procurement system helps search for bids or services.

The new system will help save time with automatic aspects.

The city says some departments, like Neighborhood Development Services, used to to only have paper applicants and drop off in person.

“Dealing only in paper, for many departments in many services, has been a burden to the public: It causes unnecessary delays, it’s harder for the city to track things, and it’s just really a long overdue move,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

This new tool will allow city officials to search and report faster.

Charlottesville hopes this new system will allow better clarity and community engagement.

