Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle police investigating homicide along Cypress Pointe Drive

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a homicide along Cypress Pointe Drive.

ACPD announced Tuesday, August 29, that officers were called out to a home in that area around 5 a.m. for a reported stabbing. There, they found a woman dead. A second woman was detained at the scene without incident.

Police say names are currently being withheld until the notification of the next of kin is completed.

Investigators believe that this was a domestic situation and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Ivy MUC (FILE)
Free mulch available at Ivy MUC
(FILE)
UVA tests emergency alert system
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville implementing more digital systems to reduce paper use
Augusta Courthouse (FILE)
Day 2 of Travis Ryan Brown trial in Augusta