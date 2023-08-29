Albemarle police investigating homicide along Cypress Pointe Drive

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a homicide along Cypress Pointe Drive.

ACPD announced Tuesday, August 29, that officers were called out to a home in that area around 5 a.m. for a reported stabbing. There, they found a woman dead. A second woman was detained at the scene without incident.

Police say names are currently being withheld until the notification of the next of kin is completed.

Investigators believe that this was a domestic situation and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807.

