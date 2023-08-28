Advertise With Us
UVA police to take part in HEART

UVA Police Department (FILE)
UVA Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Department of Safety and Security and UVA Police are teaming up for HEART: Hate crime, Education, Awareness, Reporting, and Training.

“What that is is a series of educational programs that our officers are going to be learning about,” Diversity Officer Courtney Hawkins with the UVA Police Department said Monday, August 28.

Hawkins says community feedback will be welcomed at the HEART event being held September 12 and 13, which will also include special guests.

“The Matthew Shepard Foundation, the Birth Foundation for Racial Hearing - which is attached to the 2009 Hate Crime Bill that President Obama signed. It was also used to bring justice in 2017 Unite the Right rally,” Hawkins said. “We have U.S. Attorney Chris Cavanaugh being a part of this, as well,”

Click here for more information about HEART.

