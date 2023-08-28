Tracking soaking showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and a few downpours on this Monday. Localized flooding cannot be ruled out, especially south and east.

A few more showers tonight. A scattered downpour, shower, and thunderstorm around for Tuesday.

Drier Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical system, Idalia will pass by south of the region Thursday. No direct impact to our weather.

A dry start to September. Along with a hotter outlook.

Monday: Showers and a downpour. Clouds and some fog. Highs in the humid 70s.

Monday night: Some additional rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the warmer upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday through next Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

