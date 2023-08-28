“Side Hustlers’” campaign aims to highlight entrepreneurs in the Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Anika Horn, Director of Ecosystem Building for the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, said this story telling campaign highlights entrepreneurs in the community who have full-time jobs, other commitments and are starting up a business.

She said the goal is to showcase different examples of what it can look like to start a business and inspire others.

”What we learned from this campaign in which we feature seven entrepreneur who run a side hustle is that starting small and keeping things simple is really key in getting your feet under you as an entrepreneur,” said Horn.

Horn said this came to life by a regional coalition of entrepreneurship supporters.

“Other members of this regional coalition are mentors, advisors, investors, economic development offices, chambers of commerce, really anyone in the valley who is super passionate about seeing entrepreneurs locally thrive,” said Horn.

Horn said this campaign launched in July and will run through the fall, they try to rotate themes every few months to highlight different aspects of entrepreneurship.

“We try to rotate these themes every three to six months to showcase different aspects of the entrepreneurial life here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Horn.

Horn said having a side hustle is a good way to test your products, and process before you jump in with both feet. She said they are intentional about highlight diverse stories from all over the valley.

“I think it is really relevant to tell these stories because too many times when we hear the word entrepreneurship we think Silicon Valley, New York City, or Massachusetts. We don’t really think about all the shops downtown and even the tech start-ups we have here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Horn.

You can find these stories here.

