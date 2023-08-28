Advertise With Us
Sheep farming inspiring some, entertaining many at the Shenandoah County Fair

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Fair participants say it wouldn’t be the same without seeing the sheep. Seasoned professionals say that the sheep farming industry stays alive from people finding interest at an early age.

Sheep Superintendent Frank Hoover says that forming a connection with the animal is essential.

“The kids really like showing them; they can relate to them. they’re easy to handle, they have a good bond with them. They’re just really easy for animals to handle for youngsters all the way up to teenagers,” Hoover said.

Sheep and lamb displays are popular at the fair, reflecting the high interest in husbandries. 4-H and Future Farmers of America help fuel the passion that some professionals believe helps people be ready for the world.

“It teaches them some responsibility and get up in the morning. feed the animal and it all transitions into life — getting and going to work. That’s the reason why 4-H exists,” Hoover said.

The Shenandoah County Fair is happening all week long, with animal shows to help educate people on where their food comes from.

