Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Grab the umbrella

Mid-week clearing and seasonal temperatures
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary to our south will keep conditions unsettled the next couple of days. We’ll see cloudy skies with periods of rain and cooler temperatures today. Showers will be with us through Tuesday. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will begin to clear conditions by Wednesday, allowing temperatures to warm to seasonal levels through the late week. We continue to track Tropical Storm Idalia. Right now, most of the energy is expected to stay to our south. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & cool, periods of rain, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Clearing & warm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Cooler Rainy Monday
Explaining NBC29's First Alert Weather
NBC29 First Alert Weather Explainer
Tracking soaking showers
Soaking showers and lower temperatures
Less hot and still humid
Tracking widespread rainfall