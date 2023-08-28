Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary to our south will keep conditions unsettled the next couple of days. We’ll see cloudy skies with periods of rain and cooler temperatures today. Showers will be with us through Tuesday. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will begin to clear conditions by Wednesday, allowing temperatures to warm to seasonal levels through the late week. We continue to track Tropical Storm Idalia. Right now, most of the energy is expected to stay to our south. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy & cool, periods of rain, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Clearing & warm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

