Bookmobile services expanding into Louisa and Nelson counties

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will soon be serving locations in Louisa and Nelson counties.

Starting September 1, JMRL’s bookmobile will be making stops in Louisa Co. on the first and third Fridays of each month. It will be in Nelson Co. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

The bookmobile will park at each location for 45 minutes and operate as a full library branch.

“It’s incredibly important for people to get access to library services,” Library Director David Plunkett said. “The bookmobile is a perfect way for the library to come to you to meet families where they are.”

Click here for information on locations and times.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.