Applications open for 2023 Virginia Beehive Distribution Program

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The application period for the 2023 Virginia Beehive Distribution Program opened Monday, August 28.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says this program helps fight the dramatic loss of honey bees in the commonwealth.

The program provides free equipment to construct new beehives.

You must be a Virginia resident and at least 18 years old to be eligible.

The application period ends September 12.

Click here to apply.

