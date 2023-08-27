Advertise With Us
Two dead and two injured in Mount Jackson shooting

One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a...
One of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The Mount Jackson Police Department responded to the 200 block of Orkney Drive Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Law enforcement found four victims in the immediate area with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

Two of the victims, a 63-year-old male and a 51-year-old female, were found to be deceased. Both deceased individuals were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Manassas, Virginia for further examination.

The remaining two victims, a 67-year-old female and a 48-year-old male were transported to emergency medical facilities in critical condition. A handgun was located on the scene with spent casings in the area. Mount Jackson Police Department said one of the victims, believed to be the suspect, was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The New Market Police Department, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Woodstock Police Department, and the Strasburg Police Department along with Fire and Rescue Companies from Mount Jackson, New Market, Conicville, and Woodstock, Shenandoah County responded to the scene to assist with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

