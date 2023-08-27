Soaking showers and lower temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less hot, however still humid on this Sunday with a spotty shower around. Our rain chances increase overnight and into Monday!

Monday will be a rainy day. The steadiest rain will fall in the morning through early afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than recent days.

A scattered shower and even a thunderstorm risk Tuesday.

Variable rainfall totals expected. Some communities will receive more than two inches. While others only about a half inch.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler Radar updates.

Drier Wednesday.

The center of tropical system Idalia should pass by to our southeast Thursday. Keeping the heaviest rain and severe weather risk over the Carolina’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a couple of rain showers around. Highs in the humid upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with rain developing overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: A rainy day. Areas of fog. Highs in the cooler 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Clouds from tropical system Idalia. Highs in the cooler 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Morning rain showers possible at this time. Mostly to partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.