Peer-mentoring program helping first-year UVA students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A program at the University of Virginia aims to make transitioning to college easier for Latinx students.

The Hispanic-Latinx Peer Mentorship Program is student-led and coordinated through Multicultural Student Services. It pairs student-volunteer mentors with rising first years.

“A lot of minorities of color feel like they don’t see people like them at UVA, and by being able to match them with someone who has similar experiences as them, it makes them feel more comfortable,” Sarai Villagomez with PMP said.

