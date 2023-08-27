The Louisa County NAACP hosts its third annual African American Heritage Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County NAACP hosted its third annual African American Heritage Festival at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School.

This was the festival’s first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to put on this event for the community and for the surrounding communities,” organizer Larry Lewis said.

Inside the school, performances were held throughout the day to showcase African American culture.

“We strive to just put together an event that brings people together and offers opportunity for them to see culture in action, see all the different things with the African American community in action,” organizer Deborah Coles said.

The NAACP estimates more than 1,500 people attended.

Now that the event is back in action, NAACP members say they are hoping to keep the festival’s traditions going next year.

