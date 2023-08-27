Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

The Louisa County NAACP hosts its third annual African American Heritage Festival

This was the festival’s first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County NAACP hosted its third annual African American Heritage Festival at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School.

This was the festival’s first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to put on this event for the community and for the surrounding communities,” organizer Larry Lewis said.

Inside the school, performances were held throughout the day to showcase African American culture.

“We strive to just put together an event that brings people together and offers opportunity for them to see culture in action, see all the different things with the African American community in action,” organizer Deborah Coles said.

The NAACP estimates more than 1,500 people attended.

Now that the event is back in action, NAACP members say they are hoping to keep the festival’s traditions going next year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

WARM providing shelter, resources for unhoused in Augusta County
WARM providing shelter, resources for unhoused in Augusta County
Blue Ridge Cyclery hosting its annual Velo Swap
Blue Ridge Cyclery hosting its annual Velo Swap
Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle hosting tutor training sessions
Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle hosting tutor training sessions
WARM providing shelter, resources for unhoused in Augusta County
WARM providing shelter, resources for unhoused in Augusta County