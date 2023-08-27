Justice for Khaleesi Cuthriell still demanded days before defendant’s trial

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Khaleesi Cuthriell of Augusta County was reported missing at just three years old in 2021. As Travis Brown awaits trial for her murder, activists held another “Justice for Khaleesi” walk to honor the child and raise awareness of the tragedy.

“Justice is coming, but Justice is not here yet and I think it’s still important to keep her story out there she still has not been found,” Justice for Khaleesi Leader Erin Landes said.

The walks are described as a symbol of Khaleesi not being forgotten.

The jury has been selected for Travis Brown’s five-day trial starting August 28. With the Travis Brown trial underway many of Khaleesi’s biggest advocates feel that every march organized is one step closer to justice being served.

The jury selection took hours to complete on August 25. According to the judge, at least 40 people are willing to testify.

“I pray that the jury is able to see the truth through the evidence, and I just pray for everyone that’s involved in this case,” Landes said.

The activists said they are not just fighting for Khaleesi, they are also fighting for their community as a whole to ensure this does not happen to anyone else.

“We have to do better as a community we need to pay attention, and we need to be involved in our family lives, and we need to protect everyone’s children,” Landes said.

Every session of the Travis Brown trial is currently scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

The Justice for Khaleesi group is planning a trunk or treat in October — specifically around the trial for the other co-defendant, Candi Royer.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.