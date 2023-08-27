Covenant football beats Fuqua 67-0 in season opener, primed for success in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Covenant football team opened the season with a dominating 67-0 win over Fuqua. Jonathan Newton rushed for 147 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Covenant was bigger and more physical and dominated the line of scrimmage.

“In the trenches we stayed low, we over-powered them,” said lineman Alyx McWilliams. “Leading up to this we’ve worked our butts off, A lot of us are going two-ways and I just think we really wanted it.”

Jonathan Newton said after the game “This year’s team has a lot of heart, even with less numbers. Still the same heart and intensity of last year.”

“I’m liking how much of a different team we have from last year,” said Covenant lineman Carter White. “We gradutated five seniors, we have ten freshmen, everybody’s able to step up and everyone’s able to play a role.”

Covenant freshman Odin Erickson rushed for two touchdowns and 48 yards on four carries. Covenant’s defense also forced four turnovers in the win.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.