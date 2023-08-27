Cooler Rainy Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A front will stall near the Carolinas allowing for more moisture to build in. Widespread rain on Monday with some afternoon and evening showers on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could be as high as nearly 2 inches in areas, but is much needed as much of central Virginia is nearing dry and drought weather. Drier conditions Wednesday and Thursday, with another round of rain on Friday. A mostly cooler week ahead with temperatures across the board in the 70′s and mid 80′s. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Patchy fog with a few passing showers. Lows in the upper 60′s low 70′s.

Monday: Cooler with showers. Highs in the low to mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday: Late day showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Nice and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the low 60′s.

Thursday: Cooler and partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Cool showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

