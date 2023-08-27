Applications open for Charlottesville Homeowner Assistance Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications for the Charlottesville Homeowner Assistance Program (CHAP) are now open.

The city is hoping that this program will help keep people in their homes, as well as encourage homeownership.

“It’s a hugely popular program,” Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers said. “Last year, we had 470 people apply for the program.”

This year, the deadline to apply got pushed a week back.

“Normally, the deadline is September 1. We’re going to be doing a system upgrade one day - I want to say on the 30th - and so that might cause a disruption,” Divers said.

Now, you have until September 8.

“We wanted to make sure that folks had plenty of time to get their applications in,” Divers sad.

He says the qualifications for applicants change each year. This means if you applied last year, you need to check that you still meet the requirements before reapplying.

“There’s a home value threshold. So if the household income is $60,000 or less, and the value of the home is $460,000 or less, then you pretty much qualify,” Divers said. “We’ve got folks who are in this community and who work here and provide services here, and we want them to be able to live here.”

You can apply online, in-person, or call 970-3160.

“Remember, we’re in the Transit Station right now because there was some flooding in City Hall,” Divers said. “We’re on the top floor of the Transit Station. We’re here Monday to Friday, 8-5.”

Applications close at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. If you’re selected, you’ll be notified through the mail.

