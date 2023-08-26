Advertise With Us
Showers Start Week, but Heat Relief On the Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler temperatures and more rain on the way. A cold front will stall over central Virginia this evening with moisture building. Expect a nearly 10 degree drop in temperatures with an increased chance for showers through Tuesday. Severe weather not expected through that time, but we will likely see an additional inch to inch and a half of rain through that time frame. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Humid with a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday & Tuesday+: Cooler with showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Nice, sunny, and breezy. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Saturday: Sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80′s.

NBC29 Weather 6 PM