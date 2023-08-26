CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday was one of the hottest days of the summer. After one more hot day on this Saturday, expect lower temperatures with increasing rain chances.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid with an isolated late day shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index.

Saturday night: A shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance, mainly before midnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Rain showers with highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

