Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

One more hot day

Off and on rain ahead
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday was one of the hottest days of the summer. After one more hot day on this Saturday, expect lower temperatures with increasing rain chances.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy hot and humid with an isolated late day shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index.

Saturday night: A shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance, mainly before midnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Rain showers with highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Heat To Back Down This Weekend. Tracking Shower Chances
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Heat To Back Down This Weekend. Tracking Best Chance for Showers Later Sunday - Early Next Week
Shower and Storm Chances Remain Through Weekend
Shower and storm chances through weekend
Shower and storm chances through weekend