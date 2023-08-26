Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle hosting tutor training sessions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 26, Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville-Albemarle led an in-person training at the Jefferson Madison Regional Library’s Northside location.

The organization promotes adult literacy through equitable, inclusive, free one-on-one English and citizenship tutoring.

“We have a broad range of students, so the one-to-one model with every student matched with their own volunteer tutor enables them to reach their goals and their potential depending one what it is,” said Heather Tebbenhoff with LVCA.

Its next tutor training session is on September 23.

No prior experience is required, and any adults who would like to participate are encouraged to do so.

