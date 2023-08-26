Friday Night Fury 8/25, High school football scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday Night:

Heritage-Lynchburg 24, Albemarle 7

Monticello 42, William Monroe 28

Louisa County 35, Patrick Henry 14

Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8

Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3

Madison County 15, Staunton 14

Fluvanna County 28, Broadway 27

Courtland 40, Orange County 14

Central-Woodstock 8, Riverheads 7

King Williams 7, Stuarts Draft 6

Nelson County 28, Randolph Henry 14

Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6

Alleghany 35, Waynesboro 7

Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 22

