Friday Night Fury 8/25, High school football scores & highlights
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday Night:
Heritage-Lynchburg 24, Albemarle 7
Monticello 42, William Monroe 28
Louisa County 35, Patrick Henry 14
Wilson Memorial 55, Charlottesville 8
Cave Spring 42, Western Albemarle 3
Madison County 15, Staunton 14
Fluvanna County 28, Broadway 27
Courtland 40, Orange County 14
Central-Woodstock 8, Riverheads 7
King Williams 7, Stuarts Draft 6
Nelson County 28, Randolph Henry 14
Appomattox 23, Buckingham County 6
Alleghany 35, Waynesboro 7
Turner Ashby 51, Fort Defiance 22
