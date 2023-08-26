Blue Ridge Cyclery hosting its annual Velo Swap

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bike lovers in Albemarle County lined up at Blue Ridge Cyclery to find a good deal at the annual Velo Swap.

Throughout the week, people brought their bikes and bike accessories to the store. The store priced the items and is holding a yard sale with everything collected.

Anyone who sells an item over the weekend gets store credit to use at Blue Ridge Cyclery.

On September 9, Blue Ridge Cyclery will host another Velo Swap at its Richmond location.

