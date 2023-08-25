Advertise With Us
Waynesboro Public Schools launch new communication app

Waynesboro Public Schools (WPS) launched a new communication app connecting students, faculty, and families on their cell phones.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools (WPS) launched a new communication app connecting students, faculty, and families on their cell phones.

The new app allows families to get real time push notifications from WPS when news happens in the Basic City’s school system. These can include event reminders, school closures or delays or active emergencies a school will go through.

Dr. Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of WPS, said the app helps families and gives them an opportunity to communicate with their teachers.

“In the app, I am able to communicate directly with my child’s teacher and it just creates an opportunity to open those lines of communications for our families.” Barber said.

Barber said the app will help clear up confusion in the city when important notifications go out. The app allows multiple platforms to be reached at the same time.

“A lot of times, in a small community; inaccurate messages can create confusion and people don’t know what to expect or what’s’ going on. We can send a message to our app, all of our social media platforms,” Barber said. “I can send a voice message, I can send an email and I can post to our website with just the push of a button.”

The app can be downloaded on both the IOS stores and the google play stores by searching “Waynesboro Public Schools, VA.”

