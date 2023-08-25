Advertise With Us
UVA Sustainability hosts green dorm room event

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One UVA group is educating students on sustainability and giving them a little greenery of their own to take home.

Green Your Dorm, hosted by UVA Sustainability, was held at the student garden on Grounds.

Students could come learn from different booths about recycling and waste management.

“College is a time when a lot of folks kind of learn lifelong habits, and so we want to make sure to have these conversations when they are at college or at a university to make sure that they continue living these best practices throughout their time and contribute to the best sustainability practices,” Lela Garner said.

Students who participated in the event left with a succulent plant of their own and recycled school supplies.

