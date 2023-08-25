University of Virginia responds to critical satire article

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Onion, a satirical news outlet, mentioned the University of Virginia in a recent article.

NBC29 reached out to UVA for comment regarding the article.

In a response, the university wrote in part: “Preventing sexual violence and supporting survivors is not a laughing matter. Harassment and other forms of interpersonal violence have no place in UVA’s community of trust and respect.”

