University of Virginia responds to critical satire article

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Onion, a satirical news outlet, mentioned the University of Virginia in a recent article.

NBC29 reached out to UVA for comment regarding the article.

In a response, the university wrote in part: “Preventing sexual violence and supporting survivors is not a laughing matter. Harassment and other forms of interpersonal violence have no place in UVA’s community of trust and respect.”

