Shower and Storm Chances Remain Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A hot and humid day ahead with heat indices nearing 100 degrees. Additionally, showers and storms are expected into the afternoon with an isolated risk for severe storms bringing strong damaging wind gusts. Multiple fronts moving into the area over the course of the weekend will bring increased chances for showers and storms. Saturday starts off on the sunnier side, but afternoon showers and storms make an appearance and we’ll expect shower and storm chances

through Tuesday. Fortunately, we can also expect a break from the heat as we go into next week. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny with showers and storms into the evening and night. Highs in the low 90′s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with late showers. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Sunday: Periods of rain through out the day. Highs in the lower 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Cooler with showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60′s to 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s.

Thursday: Cooler and sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.