Scottsville asking for feedback on how to improve its roads

Welcome to Scottsville sign
Welcome to Scottsville sign(wvir)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The town of Scottsville is asking for feedback on how to improve its roads.

A survey is now open with an option to include a picture of the problem.

Town leaders say they want to hear about the problem, regardless of how big or small it is.

The suggestions will be presented to VDOT and Albemarle County in the coming months.

The deadline to submit your input is September 3.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

