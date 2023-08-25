Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

National poll shows many who should be getting screened for colorectal cancer are not

UVA doctors are bringing awareness to the issue in the hopes that more people will be screened to catch signs early.
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A national poll shows that some people who should be getting screened for colorectal cancer are not.

UVA doctors are bringing awareness to the issue in the hopes that more people will be screened to catch signs early.

“I think the big message here is that colon cancer is preventable,” UVA Colorectal Cancer Screening Team Lead Cindy Yoshida said.

Dr. Yoshida says many people are unaware that the screening age for colorectal cancer has been lowered to 45.

“We see that about 19,000, over almost 20,000 young people are going to die from colon cancer this year, under the age of 50. So that’s a huge number and we need to get people aware of the fact that it’s an epidemic and it’s a problem,” Dr. Yoshida said.

Dr. Yoshida says people that were born later than 1990 have four times the risk of rectal cancer and twice the risk of colon cancer to somebody who was born in 1950.

She says there are many ways to get screened, such as a stool based test, a color guard, and a colonoscopy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Charlottesville city youth internship program accepting applications until September 1
Charlottesville city youth internship program accepting applications until September 1
UVA Sustainability hosts green dorm room event
UVA Sustainability hosts green dorm room event
Cattle Run Farm awarded $20,000 grant by American Farmland Trust
Cattle Run Farm awarded $20,000 grant by American Farmland Trust
UVA Rotunda
University of Virginia responds to critical satire article