Heat To Back Down This Weekend. Tracking Best Chance for Showers Later Sunday - Early Next Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot Temperatures will back down as we move through the weekend, even though it will remain humid. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday. A Summer cold front pushing south could trigger a stray storm during the afternoon. This front will stall and make for a cooler Sunday, with variable clouds and some scattered showers or a storm.

Better chance for showers, Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the cooler 70s. Most of next week, will feature temperatures below average for late August.

Tonight: Stray shower. storm early. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows mid 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid, not as hot. Stray shower or storm possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Variable clouds, scattered showers or storm. Cooler, but still humid. Highs in the low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy., cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80.

